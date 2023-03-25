Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) is hiring candidates for Temporary Research Personnel such as Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Research Scientist.(Photo Credit: Freepik. com)
25 Mar, 2023
The application for on-line registration will be hosted on the NRSC website between March 25 and April 7, 2023.
25 Mar, 2023
Through this recruitment drive, 34 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.
25 Mar, 2023
JRF2: National Hydrology Project(NHP): ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology from recognized University. With B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering /Agriculture Engineering.
25 Mar, 2023
The qualification prescribed is the minimum requirement and possession of the same doesn't automatically make the candidates eligible to be called for interview. A duly constituted Screening Committee shall screen the applications received for the posts based on the given eligibility criteria and may fix criteria as it may consider necessary for shortlisting the candidates for interview.
25 Mar, 2023
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at www.nrsc.gov.in.
25 Mar, 2023
