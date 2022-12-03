ISRO Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy, Last Date, Qualification

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is hiring candidates for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’.
A total of 68 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 21 posts Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 33 posts Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 14 posts (Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
The last date to submit the application form is December 19, 2022.
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication
Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in.
