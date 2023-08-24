Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Catering Supervisor, Nurse- B and others.
24 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
A total of 56 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
The last date to apply is September 4, 2023.
Candidates should possess the requisite qualification and experience as on the last date of receipt of
applications.
Check post and number of vacancy
Catering Supervisor: 1 post
Nurse-B: 7 posts
Pharmacist-A: 2 posts
Radiographer-A: 4 posts
Lab Technician-A: 1 post
Lab Technician-A (Dental Hygienist): 1 post
Assistant (Rajbasha): 1 post
Cook: 4 posts
Light Vehicle Dirver 'A': 13 posts
Heavy Vehicale Driver 'A': 14 posts
Fireman'A': 8 posts
Eligible and interested candidates may visit our website at https://www.shar.gov.in (or)
https://www.apps.shar.gov.in and register their applications on-line.
Separate application should be submitted for each Post Code. Candidates also need to pay the
requisite fee separately for each application.
Educational Qualification For Catering
Supervisor: Post Graduate Diploma in Hotel Management + 2
years experience.
The experience should be in supervisory capacity
in an Industrial canteen or an established Hotel
catering to more than 300 persons. Candidates
should be capable of providing top grade canteen
services using modern state of the art kitchen
equipments.
The experience should be after obtaining the
relevant educational qualification.
Only Indian Nationals need to apply
Candidates need to pay application fee. Processing fee may be paid online through Debit Card/Internet Banking.
Candidates are advised to register their applications and make the payments well in
time without waiting for the last date.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Iconic Dialogues Of Every School Teacher In India