Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Catering Supervisor, Nurse- B and others.

24 Aug, 2023

A total of 56 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The last date to apply is September 4, 2023.

Candidates should possess the requisite qualification and experience as on the last date of receipt of applications.

Check post and number of vacancy

Catering Supervisor: 1 post Nurse-B: 7 posts Pharmacist-A: 2 posts Radiographer-A: 4 posts Lab Technician-A: 1 post Lab Technician-A (Dental Hygienist): 1 post Assistant (Rajbasha): 1 post Cook: 4 posts Light Vehicle Dirver 'A': 13 posts Heavy Vehicale Driver 'A': 14 posts Fireman'A': 8 posts

Eligible and interested candidates may visit our website at https://www.shar.gov.in (or) https://www.apps.shar.gov.in and register their applications on-line.

Separate application should be submitted for each Post Code. Candidates also need to pay the requisite fee separately for each application.

Educational Qualification For Catering Supervisor: Post Graduate Diploma in Hotel Management + 2 years experience. The experience should be in supervisory capacity in an Industrial canteen or an established Hotel catering to more than 300 persons. Candidates should be capable of providing top grade canteen services using modern state of the art kitchen equipments. The experience should be after obtaining the relevant educational qualification.

Only Indian Nationals need to apply

Candidates need to pay application fee. Processing fee may be paid online through Debit Card/Internet Banking.

Candidates are advised to register their applications and make the payments well in time without waiting for the last date.

