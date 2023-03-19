The Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Ltd is hiring candidates for the posts of Executive Officer and Clerk.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
19 Mar, 2023
A total of 11 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
19 Mar, 2023
Graduate from any faculty with minimum 50% marks. Candidate should have qualified MS-CIT Course exam.
19 Mar, 2023
Graduate from any faculty with minimum 50% marks. Preference will be given to the candidate having qualification of CAIIB & GDCA or equivalent. Candidate should have qualified MS-CIT Course exam.
19 Mar, 2023
As per the agreement, Gross Monthly Emoluments will be approximately Rs.35,000.
19 Mar, 2023
Application to be submitted in the prescribed format available on website (www.incometaxbank.co.in) on or before March 28, 2023 along with all related documents /fees.
19 Mar, 2023
