Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Job 2023

The Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Ltd is hiring candidates for the posts of Executive Officer and Clerk.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

19 Mar, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Total Vacancy 

A total of 11 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

19 Mar, 2023

Clerk Educational Qualification

Graduate from any faculty with minimum 50% marks. Candidate should have qualified MS-CIT Course exam.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

19 Mar, 2023

Executive Officer Educational Qualification

Graduate from any faculty with minimum 50% marks. Preference will be given to the candidate having qualification of CAIIB & GDCA or equivalent. Candidate should have qualified MS-CIT Course exam.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

19 Mar, 2023

Executive Officer Salary

As per the agreement, Gross Monthly Emoluments will be approximately Rs.35,000.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

19 Mar, 2023

How to Apply Online?

Application to be submitted in the prescribed format available on website (www.incometaxbank.co.in) on or before March 28, 2023 along with all related documents /fees.

19 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: VIRAL PICS: 10 Beautiful Hindu Temples Outside India

 Find Out More