Jawaharlal Nehru was a prolific writer and authored several books. His most famous work is his autobiography, "The Discovery of India."
13 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 at Allahabad.
Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad, which is now known as Prayagraj. He was fondly known as Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru).
Nehru's distinctive style of clothing left a lasting impact and became associated with his persona. The Nehru Topi, also known as the Nehru cap, is a cap with a flat, rounded crown and a narrow rim. Meanwhile, the Nehru Jacket, a hip-length tailored coat with a mandarin collar, became a famous fashion trend.
One of Jawaharlal Nehru's most famous speeches is his "Tryst with Destiny" speech. He delivered the famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech on the midnight of August 14-15, 1947.
Jawaharlal Nehru was indeed nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize multiple times, but he did not win the award.
Jawaharlal Nehru played an important role in the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), NIT, and AIIMS.
Every year, November 14, is celebrated as Children’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the Independent India.
Jawaharlal Nehru came from a family of Kashmiri Pandits.
His father Motilal Nehru was a successful lawyer and a key figure in the Indian National Congress.
Nehru often adorned his jacket with a red rose. In 1916, Nehru married Kamala Kaul.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ranjit Singh, First Maharaja Of Sikh Empire - 10 Points