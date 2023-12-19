Jaya Kishori Ji Education Qualification, Career

Jaya Kishori was born in Sujangarh, Rajasthan, on July 10, 1995. Being raised in a religious environment, she memorized bhajans and bhagwat katha at a very tender age.
At the age of 7, she started singing bhajans of Thakur ji. At 8, she began singing Shiv Tandav Stotra Ramashtakam, etc. At 10, she sang Sunderkand, well-praised by the public.
Govind Ram Mishra, her teacher, bestowed the appellation “Kishori” upon Jaya Kishori. Originally her name was Jaya Sharma.
Kishori Ji sang many religious songs, some of which are the following – Ek Nazar Kripa Ki, Jagat Ke Rang Kya Dekhu, Radhe Krishna, Mera Apke Kripa Se, Mhara Kathu Ra Shyam, Meri Lagi Shyam Sang, Lagan Tumse, Tumne Dali Ek Nazar, Tum Bin Nazaron Ka, Guru Meri Puja and many more
Jaya Kishori attended Birla Secondary High School until intermediate school. Then she attended Shri Shikshayatan College in Kolkata, where she received her B.Com. Degree.
She practiced preaching under the guidance of Swami Ramsukhdas and Pandit Vinod Kumar Ji Sahal. Initially, Pt. Govindram Mishra preached to her.
Jaya Kishori has huge followers on social media who love to hear her inspirational speeches and devotional bhajans daily.
She started a YouTube channel on November 15, 2014, named ‘Iamjayakishori.’ She majorly uploads her spiritual content on this channel.
According to the sources, Jaya Kishori’s net worth is around US $500,000. Her main source of income is delivering kathas, singing bhajans, and religious songs.
Being a spiritual icon among youngsters, Jaya has also been renowned by Fame India Magazine.
