JEE Main 2023: Preparation Tips For Students To Ace Competitive Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam in few months. Check preparation tips.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Sumaila Zaman

Make a Study Timetable

Make a study timetable in such a way that you divide equal time for each subject. Make sure you sincerely stick to your timetable.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Know the Syllabus of JEE Main

To qualify the entrance test with good cut-off marks, JEE Main aspirants must know the topics covered under each section of the subjects. Understanding the JEE Main 2023 syllabus will help the student to prepare well(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Practice Mock Test

Practicing mock tests acts as a great source of revision. This helps students improve their preparation levels.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Know Your Strength & Weakness

Evaluate your strengths and weaknesses and focus on topics accordingly. Continue revising what you are studying.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Make Notes

Make notes while studying any chapter.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Take Short Breaks

Take short breaks while you are preparing.

Meditate And Exercise

Medication can improve your concentration and exercise will keep you healthy. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Reduce Social Media Usage

To avoid distractions, try to reduce the usage of social media.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

