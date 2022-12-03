JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: Check Eligibility, Number of Attempts, Documents Required

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 date soon.
As per reports, NTA is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) dates, notification, registration by this month -December, 2022.
As per reports, JEE Main 2023 exam is likely to be conducted in two sessions. The JEE Main 2023 first sesiion is likely to be held in January. Meanwhile, the second session will be held in April next year.
Candidates who have passed the 10+2 (Class 12) board examination or pursuing this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology are eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023.
Once the registration process begins, eligible candidates will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.
While applying for the JEE Main exam, Students are required to submit their valid Id proof (Aadhaar card, voter Id), Class 12th marksheet, Class 10th marksheet, caste certificate, EWS/Pwd certificate, if applicable.
