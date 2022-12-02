The NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 exam date on December 2, as per an earlier NTA official’s statement.
The NTA, however, has not made any official announcement on JEE Main 2023 exam dates.
JEE Main is a national level exam held for candidates seeking admission to B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Plan courses.
As per reports, JEE Main 2023 exam date and registration schedule will be announced this week.
Candidates will find the JEE Main 2023 notification on nta.ac.in after which, they can register for the test in jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions and candidates can appear in either one or both. To be eligible
