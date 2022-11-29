JEE Main 2023: A senior NTA official informed Careers360 that the National Testing Agency said it will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) dates this week by December 2.
As per updates, JEE Main 2023 session one is likely to be conducted in January and the second in April next year.
For January session of JEE Main 2023, the application process will commence in December, the NTA official said.
To register for JEE Main 2023, the candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and fill the details and upload documents.
NTA last year conducted JEE Main in two sessions -- session one between June 20 and June 29 and second session from July 21 to July 30, 2022.
The selected students in JEE Main can take admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by premier institutes.
