The JEE Main 2023 notification is likely to be issued next week, by November 30, a senior NTA official confirmed to Careers360.
24 Nov, 2022
After the notification, the NTA will release the JEE Main exam date 2023 on the IIT JEE official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.
24 Nov, 2022
The eligible candidates will be able to apply for JEE Main 2023 exam after the NTA activates the JEE registration direct link at the JEE Main 2023 official website.
24 Nov, 2022
JEE Main 2023 registration include registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment and submission of the application form.
24 Nov, 2022
JEE Main 2023 is being held for candidates who seek admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by premier institutes.
24 Nov, 2022
As per reports, JEE Main 2023 exam will be held twice - January and April. However, there is no official confirmation on the JEE Main 2023 exam date yet.
24 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!