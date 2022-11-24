JEE Main 2023 Notification Date

The JEE Main 2023 notification is likely to be issued next week, by November 30, a senior NTA official confirmed to Careers360.

24 Nov, 2022

Manmath Nayak

JEE Main Exam Date 2023

After the notification, the NTA will release the JEE Main exam date 2023 on the IIT JEE official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

24 Nov, 2022

JEE Registration Direct Link

The eligible candidates will be able to apply for JEE Main 2023 exam after the NTA activates the JEE registration direct link at the JEE Main 2023 official website.

24 Nov, 2022

JEE Main 2023 Registration

JEE Main 2023 registration include registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment and submission of the application form.

24 Nov, 2022

JEE Main 2023 Updates

JEE Main 2023 is being held for candidates who seek admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by premier institutes.

24 Nov, 2022

JEE Main 2023 To Be Held Twice

As per reports, JEE Main 2023 exam will be held twice - January and April. However, there is no official confirmation on the JEE Main 2023 exam date yet.

24 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weather Update: IMD Predicts Drop in Temperature in These States

 Find Out More