The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 exam dates on its official website.
19 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
JEE Main 2024 registration will include application form filling, uploading documents, application fee payment, and others.
Applicants can register for the first session of the engineering entrance test by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers.
Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.
Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
Choice of examination cities displayed to the candidates will be based on the permanent and
correspondence addresses filled during Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2024.
If going by the media reports, JEE Main 2024 Session 1 is expected to be held in February. However, NTA has not released any official statement JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Dates.
JEE Main 2024 exam dates have not been announced yet.
JEE Main 2024 application form is expected to release in December(tentatively).
JEE Main 2024 exam is expected to be held in the month of January and April(tentatively).
The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form.
The exam syllabus is based on NCERT, Maths, Physics, and Chemistry curriculum for standard 11 and 12.
The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.
