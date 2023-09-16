The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers.
Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.). Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning
courses in the country.
At present, JEE Main 2024 Registration Date And Time has not been announced yet.
Going by the media reports, JEE Main Session 1 examination will be conducted from the third week of January 2024.
However, NTA has not made any announcement regarding JEE Main 2024 Exam date.
The entire application process for JEE (Main) - 2024 will be online, including uploading scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of Confirmation Page, Admit Card, etc.
The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam is likely to be held in the second week of April.
Candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2024 application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and nta.ac.in.
Candidates are advised to fill only one Application Form and to take utmost care while filling
the mobile number and e-mail address.
The JEE Main Information notification will include important details such as exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and registration details.
Till now, NTA has not yet published the examination date and registration schedule.
A senior NTA official told TOI that the JEE Main 2024 registration and exam dates are likely to be announced early next week.
In India, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is considered to be one of the toughest competitive engineering entrance exams
Going by the last year's information bulletin, the Examination will be held in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).
