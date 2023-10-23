Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main for the Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 to February 1, 2024.
23 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Engineering aspirants can fill up the IIT JEE Main Application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency has not announced the JEE Main 2024 Registration date and time.
JEE Main Session 1 application form is expected to be released in the month of December 2023.
JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by
participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
Till now, there is no official update on the removal of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria. NTA is expected to make this announcement when they release the JEE Main 2024 information brochure.
Preparation Tips| Identify your weak areas and spend more time on them. Strengthen your fundamentals in subjects where you're less confident.
Preparation Tips| Use the right study materials and textbooks. Solve previous years' question papers, sample papers, and mock tests.
Preparation Tips| Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern, which includes subjects, the number of questions, and the marking scheme.