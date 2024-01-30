Kalpana Soren Educational Qualifications
30 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was born in Ranchi, in the year 1976 and is 43years old.
Kalpana Soren belongs to a business family from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha and her mother is a homemaker.
According to media reports, Kalpana Soren did her schooling from a private school in Ranchi.
After completing her school education, Kalpana did her graduation from a state-run college in Ranchi.
Hemant Soren's wife, according to reports, also did earned an MBA and Masters degree in engineering.
A businesswoman and social activist, Kalpana Soren has been running a school after marriage.
Kalpana Soren married Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006 and the couple has two kids.
