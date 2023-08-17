Candidates can check and download the JNU PG First Merit List 2023 by visiting the official website - https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/.
17 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) is all set to release the first merit list for admission to its postgraduate(PG) programmes today, August 17, 2023
Soon after the declaration of the merit list, the central university will commence the pre-enrolment registration process.
The fee payment with the blocking of seats of the first list will conclude by August 21.
How to Download JNU PG First Merit List 2023?
Go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) at https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/.
On the homepage, look for the link that reads, "Download JNU PG First Merit List."
Enter the login details such as the application number and password.
Enter the login details. Your result will appear on the screen.
Merit lists will be drawn in accordance with the provisions of the admission policy 2023-24 of the University. Admission Policy 2023-24 is available on the JNU website i.e. www.jnu.ac.in.
