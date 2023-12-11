Justice DY Chandrachud, a judge in the Supreme Court of India, is known for his insightful and progressive judgments.
11 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
He is the 50th and current chief justice of India serving since November 2022.
From NEET to GATE, here are some of the Justice DY Chandrachud's unmissable verdicts that impacted students lives.
NEET SS 2021 Syllabus Change| Justice Chandrachud played a role in the bench that heard the petitions filed by medical students contesting the last-minute alterations to the syllabus made by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the NEET SS 2021 Exam.
NEET PG 2022 Exam Postponement| Numerous petitions reached the Supreme Court of India requesting the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 Exam. A bench led by Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant rejected these petitions that sought to delay the examination.
GATE 2022 Exam Postponement| In January 2022, several petitions circulated on social media and reached the Supreme Court requesting the postponement of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 exam organized by IIT Kharagpur.
A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud heard the case in the Supreme Court and subsequently dismissed the pleas filed seeking the postponement of the exam due to concerns related to the third wave of COVID-19.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: In relation to NEET PG 2022, a case was set to be heard in the Supreme Court of India. The lawyer handling the case requested for it to be listed before the commencement of NEET PG 2022 Counselling.
However, the bench led by Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli declined to interfere with the ongoing process and dismissed the petition despite the request to have the matter heard before the start of NEET PG 2022 Counselling.