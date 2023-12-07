Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is a prominent Indian politician.
07 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia was born on January 1, 1971.
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia completed his early schooling at the Campion School in Mumbai, Maharashtra and at The Doon School, Dehradun.
Jyotiraditya Scindia pursued his education at prestigious institutions
He got admitted to St. Stephen's College, Delhi, University of Delhi.
Later, he pursued further education abroad, obtaining a bachelor's degree in Economics from Harvard University in the United States.
In 2001, Scindia received a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
He was known for his influential role within the Congress party before switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020.
