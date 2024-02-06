King Charles Educational Qualifications
06 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
King Charles was born as Charles Philip Arthur George on November 14,1948 in the Buckingham Palace and became an heir apparent when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne in 1952.
At the age of five, he began education at Buckingham Palace under a governess, Catherine Peebles.
He then began classes in November 1956at the Hill House School in West London; he then attended Cheam School in Hampshire and Gordostoun in northeast Scotland.
King Charles then spent two terms in Timbertop campus of Geelong Grammar School in Victoria, Australia.
He then broke royal tradition to join Trinity College, Cambridge to study archaeology and anthropology; eventually history.
During his second year, he attended University College of Wales in Aberystwyth; in June 1970, he completed his BA from University of Cambridge.
In August 1975, following standard practice, his Bachelors of Arts was promoted to Master of Arts (MA Cantab) Degree.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MLA Bhavya Bishnoi Educational Qualifications