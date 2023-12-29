KL Rahul Educational Qualifications
29 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Kannanur Lokesh Rahul was born on April 18, 1992 in Bengaluru.
His father is a professor and former director at NITK while his mother was a professor at Mangalore University.
KL Rahul grew up in Mangalore and completed his high school from NITK English Medium School.
KL Rahul's mother tongue is Kannada.
KL Rahul did his pre-university at St Aloysius College.
KL Rahul had started his cricket training from the age of 10 and at the age of 18, he moved to Bangalore to study at the Jain University.
