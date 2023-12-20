Kokilaben Ambani Educational Qualifications, Early Life
20 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Kokilaben Ambani was born in 1934 as Kokilaben Patel; India was still under British rule then.
Her father was a telegraph office employee and her mother, a homemaker.
Speaking of Kokilaben Ambani's education, she has studied only up to the third grade.
Dhirubhai Ambani, her husband later (after marriage), hired an English teacher for her.
The intention to teach her English, was to train and prepare her business and public interactions.
A staunch vegetarian, Kokilaben Ambani's favourite foods include dal, roti and dhokli.
Kokilaben Ambani is an avid traveller, her favourite colour is pink and has a massive car collection; she enjoys collecting cars.
