The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie is a premier training institution for the civil services in India.
18 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Academy has 6 major complexes housing its basic infrastructure: Main Academy Complex at Charleville, Indira Bhawan Campus, Glenmire Estate, Happy Valley Complex, Polo Ground and Monastery Estate.
The effort of the Academy is to help create a bureaucracy that commands respect by performance.
Sports Complex in Happy Valley
IAS Professional Training at LBSNAA Mussorie.
IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh And LBSNAA Diaries
