Indian Politician Shashi Tharoor is known for his eloquent and sophisticated use of the English language.
11 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Learn English From Shashi Tharoor: 10 Must-Read Books
Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India| This non-fiction work of Shashi Tharoor was published in 2017.
The Great Indian Novel| First published by Viking press in 1989, the Great Indian Novel is a satirical novel.
India: From Midnight to the Millennium and Beyond| This book was written by Shashi Tharoor in 1997.
Pax Indica: India and the World of the 21st Century| This book was written written by an Indian author Shashi Tharoor. It emphasis on the Indian diplomacy and its role in the global world.
The Elephant, The Tiger, and The Cellphone| The book deals with what does the twenty-first century hold for India?
Show Business is a postmodern satirical novel by the famous Indian politician Shashi Tharoor.
Nehru: The Invention of India| Written by Tharoor in 2003, this book is a short biography.
B. R. Ambedkar: The Man Who Gave Hope to India’s Dispossessed
Bookless in Baghdad| Tharoor wrote this book in 2005.
