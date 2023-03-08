LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Expected Date & Time

08 Mar, 2023
Life Insurance Corporation of India is expected to declare the result for the Phase-I (Preliminary) Examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) anytime soon.
Candidates can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the LIC's website at licindia.in.
The Phase-I (Preliminary) Examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) was held between February 17 and 20, 2023.
A total of 300 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Till now, LIC has not released any official date and time for the declaration of result.
Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination.
