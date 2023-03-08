LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Expected Date & Time

08 Mar, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

LIC AAO Result 2023 Date

Life Insurance Corporation of India is expected to declare the result for the Phase-I (Preliminary) Examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) anytime soon.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

08 Mar, 2023

Official Website

Candidates can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the LIC's website at licindia.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

08 Mar, 2023

When Was Exam Held?

The Phase-I (Preliminary) Examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) was held between February 17 and 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

08 Mar, 2023

Vacancy

A total of 300 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Till now, LIC has not released any official date and time for the declaration of result. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

08 Mar, 2023

Selection Process

Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

08 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Meet Salhoutuonuo Kruse: Nagaland's First Woman Minister

 Find Out More