Jay Shetty Education Qualifications
19 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Jay Shetty was born on September 6, 1987 to a Hindu family of Indian origin in London.
His father is a Tulu Bunt from Mangalore and his mother is a Gujarati raised in Yemen.
Jay Shetty did his schooling from Queen Elizabeth's School in Barnet.
He graduated from the Cass Business School at the City, University of London.
In business school, he met Gauranga Das, a monk and from there, Jay's journey with life coaching and motivational speaking began.
Jay Shetty began his career at Accenture and from there, he was hired by Huffington Post.
Jay Shetty has been given many awards; his podcast 'On Purpose' has been a huge hit.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: General Bipin Rawat Educational Qualifications