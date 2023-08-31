Not cracking the UPSC civil services examination is not the end of the road.
31 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
There are countless opportunities and paths to success in various fields.
Here's a list of alternative career options you can consider.
Public Policy Analyst: Work with think tanks, research organizations, or NGOs to analyze and develop policies.
Teacher: Depending on your chosen UPSC subjects, you can teach related subjects at school or college level.
Media Correspondent: Report on current affairs, politics, or social issues for newspapers.
Legal Consultant/Adviser: Offer legal expertise to individuals, and businesses.
Working for a Non-Government Organisation
Appear For Other Competitive Exams
