Bihar BED CET Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time 

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released the admit card for the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED)-2023 today, March 30, 2023.

Official Website to Check Bihar BED CET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can download the LNMU Bihar BED CET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

LNMU Bihar BED CET Exam Date 2023

This year, the entrance test will be held on April 8, 2023. The examination will be conducted in a single shift. The exam will begin at 11:00 AM and conclude at 1:00 PM.

Exam Duration

Steps to Download LNMU Bihar BED CET Admit card 2023?

Enter Login ID and Password.

Enter the required login credentials, such as your login ID and password. Now click on the submit option. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Know More About Competitive Exam

LNMU is holding the CET-BEd to fill 37,500 seats in two-year B.Ed colleges and institutes, as well as 100 seats for Shiksha Shastri at Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University. (KSDSU).

