Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released the admit card for the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED)-2023 today, March 30, 2023.
Candidates can download the LNMU Bihar BED CET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
This year, the entrance test will be held on April 8, 2023. The examination will be conducted in a single shift. The exam will begin at 11:00 AM and conclude at 1:00 PM.
Enter the required login credentials, such as your login ID and password. Now click on the submit option. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
LNMU is holding the CET-BEd to fill 37,500 seats in two-year B.Ed colleges and institutes, as well as 100 seats for Shiksha Shastri at Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University. (KSDSU).
