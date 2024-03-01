M K Stalin Educational Qualifications
Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is serving as the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
M K Stalin is the third son of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
Born in Madras(now Chennai), Stalin did his schooling at the Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School.
Later, he completed his pre-university course at Vivekananda College.
As per reports, In 1973, Stalin obtained a history degree from Presidency College, Chennai of University of Madras.
In August 2009, Stalin was conferred an Honorary Doctorate by Anna University.
Talking about his personal life, Stalin got married in 1975.
He is one of the prominent political leader in India.
