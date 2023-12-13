Mohan Yadav Educational Qualifications
13 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Mohan Yadav has been sworn-in as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Mohan Yadav was born on March 25, 1965 in Ujjain.
Not much is known about which school Mohan Yadav attended.
Mohan Yadav completed his graduation from Ujjain University with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree.
Mohan Yadav pursued LLB, Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the same university.
The Madhya Pradesh CM also obtained his Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) degree from Ujjain University.
Mohan Yadav has always been interested in politics and was also a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.
