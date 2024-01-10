Eknath Shinde Educational Qualifications
10 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Eknath Shinde, was born on February 9, 1964 and hails from the Dare village, Jawali Taluka in Satara.
His family had moved to Thane where he completed his early education.
Eknath Shinde studied till class 11 in Mangala High School & Junior College in Thane.
He then left school to support his family but later resumed studies in 2014 after joining the government ministry.
He graduated with a BA degree from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University in 2020.
Eknath Shinde was also awarded D.Lit (Doctor of Literature) by DY Patil University in 2023.
