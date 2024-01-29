Mahatma Gandhi Educational Qualifications
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat.
He was born to Karamchand Gandhi and Putlibai and was the third out of four children.
At the age of 9, Gandhiji started going to a local school near his house in Rajkot where he studied basics of arithmetic, history, Gujarati and geography.
At the age of 11 he joined the High School in Rajkot and at the age of 13, he was married to Kasturba Gandhi because of ehich he lost a year at school.
In 1887, 18-year-old Gandhi graduated from high school in Ahmedabad and then enrolled at Samaldas College in Bhavnagar state but later dropped out.
From Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi travelled to Bombay and then sailed to London to attend University College, London where he took classes in English Literature.
He then enrolled himself at Inns of Court School of Law in London and pursued a degree in law; he was called to the bar in June 1891.
