Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: How to Check Result At Bse.Ap.Gov.In
06 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the result for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC) today, May 6, 2023
Students can check and download the AP Manabadi SSC Result 2023 and AP Manabadi SSC Marksheet 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in.
The overall pass percentage in AP SSC result 2023 is 72.26%.
This time, the Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between April 3 to April 18, 2023.
The overall pass percentage of girls in AP SSC result 2023 is 75.38 percent.
The overall pass percentage of boys in AP SSC result 2023 is 69.27 percent.
