Centre Scrap Fellowship

"Since the MANF (Maulana Azad National Fellowship) scheme overlaps with various other fellowship schemes for higher education being implemented by the government and minority students are already covered under such schemes, hence the government has decided to discontinue the MANF Scheme from 2022-23, Centre in an official statement was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

15 Dec, 2022