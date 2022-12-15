All you need to know about Maulana Azad National Fellowship For Minority Student.(Photo Credit:freepik.com)
The Central Government has decided to discontinue the Maulana Azad For Researchers from minority students.
The Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students was launched in 2009. The fellowship provided financial assistance for five years to students from six notified minority communities — Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Muslims, Parsis and Sikhs — to pursue M.Phil and Ph.D.
The fellowship provided financial assistance for five years to students from six notified minority communities — Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Muslims, Parsis and Sikhs — to pursue M.Phil and Ph.D.
The selection for MANF Scheme was done through the UGC NET exam and CSIR NET Exam, which were administered by the University Grants Commission and the National Testing Agency, respectively.
MANF Scheme is covered by six communities. They are Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians.
"Since the MANF (Maulana Azad National Fellowship) scheme overlaps with various other fellowship schemes for higher education being implemented by the government and minority students are already covered under such schemes, hence the government has decided to discontinue the MANF Scheme from 2022-23, Centre in an official statement was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association has expressed dismay over discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students and called it an attack on the values of "inclusivity and democracy" integral to the higher education system required in India.
As per PTI report, several parliamentarians on Tuesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the pre-matric scholarship and Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students be restored, saying how will the country progress if the minority communities are left behind.
