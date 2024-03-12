Manohar Lal Khattar Educational Qualifications
12 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Manohar Lal Khattar was born on May 5, 1954 in Nindana village of Meham teshil of Rohtak district of East Punjab.
Manohar Lal Khattar's father Harbans Lal Khattar had migrated to the village from Jhang district of West Punjab after Partition of India in 1947.
Manohar Lal Khattar completed the final year of high school from Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government College in Rohtak.
After that, the Haryana CM shifted to Delhi and starting running a shop near Sadar Bazar.
It was during this time, that Manohar Lal Khattar completed his Bachelors from University of Delhi.
In 1977, he joined RSS and became a full-time pracharak three years later.
A member of BJP, Manohar Lal Khattar is currently serving as the 10th CM of Haryana, since 2014.
