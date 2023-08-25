The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) has announced the result for the CS Professional Programme Examinations, June, 2023 Session today, August 25, 2023.
25 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
ICSI CS Professional Programme result has been announced at 11:00 PM.
Meet ICSI CS Professional Programme Toppers
Rank 1: Rashi Amrut Parakh
Rank 2: Jenny Dipen Panchmatia
Rank 3: Manya Shrivastava
To download the ICSI CS 2023 scorecard for the Professional and Executive courses, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and roll number.
The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.
Soon after declaration of the result, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address.
For more details, check the official website of ICSI.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 IIM Graduates Who Are Super Successful