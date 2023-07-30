Ria Dabi, the younger sister of 2015 UPSC Civil Services topper Tina Dabi, cracked the UPSC examination 2020 in her first attempt.

Meet IAS Tina Dabi's younger sister Ria Dabi who cracked UPSC in the first attempt.

Ria Dabi did her schooling from Convent of Jesus and Mary in Delhi.

Ria Dabi completed her bachelor's degree in Political science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University.

Ria Dabi cleared the UPSC exam at the age of 23 years.

Ria Dabi had secured 15th rank in the 2020 UPSC CSE examination.

