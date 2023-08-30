Junaid Ahmad, quite often, gives his followers a sneak peek into his professional and personal life through his social media platforms.
30 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check unseen photos of IAS Junaid Ahmad
Junaid Ahmad secured All India Rank(AIR) 3 in the UPSC CSE exam 2018.
Junaid Ahmad striking a pose
IAS officer Junaid Ahmad is a resident of Nagina in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.
Junaid Ahmad failed in UPSC three times in a row but he did not give up.
In the fourth attempt, he successfully cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 352 and got IRS.
Driven by an unwavering determination to realize his aspirations of becoming an IAS officer, Junaid Ahmad secured the AIR 3 in his fifth attempt.
Junaid Ahmed optional subject was Geography.
