Junaid Ahmad, quite often, gives his followers a sneak peek into his professional and personal life through his social media platforms.

30 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check unseen photos of IAS Junaid Ahmad

Junaid Ahmad secured All India Rank(AIR) 3 in the UPSC CSE exam 2018.

Junaid Ahmad striking a pose

IAS officer Junaid Ahmad is a resident of Nagina in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

He obtained 1077 marks.

Junaid Ahmad With Family

LBSNAA Diaries

Junaid Ahmad failed in UPSC three times in a row but he did not give up.

In the fourth attempt, he successfully cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 352 and got IRS.

Driven by an unwavering determination to realize his aspirations of becoming an IAS officer, Junaid Ahmad secured the AIR 3 in his fifth attempt.

Junaid Ahmed optional subject was Geography.

