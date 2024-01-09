Mohammed Shami Educational Qualifications
09 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Mohammed Shami, was born on September 3, 1990 and grew up in the village of Sahaspur in Amroha, UP.
Mohammed Shami's father Tauseef Ali was a farmer and had been a fast bowler in his youth.
Mohammed Shami had completed his schooling from Amir Hasan Khan PG College, Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.
Mohammed Shami was 15 years old when he was taken to Badruddin Siddique, a cricket coach in Moradabad.
As Mohammed Shami started his cricketing journey very early in life, he did not get the opportunity to pursue higher education.
Mohammed Shami made his international debut in the year 2013 in Test Cricket against West Indies. Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup.
