Mohammed Siraj Educational Qualifications

06 Jan, 2024
Mohammed Siraj is an Indian cricketer, born on March 13, 1994 in Hyderabad, Telangana to a Hyderabadi Muslim family.
Mohammed Siraj's father was an auto-rickshaw driver and his mother, a housewife.
A right-arm fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj has an elder brother who is an engineer.
It is said that Mohammed Siraj did his schooling from Safa Junior College in Nampally, Hyderabad.
According to reports, Mohammed Siraj did not attend college and focussed on his cricket journey after completing class 12.
Mohammed Siraj started playing cricket in his teen years; he made his first-class debut in November 2015 and his Twenty20 debut in January 2016.
Eventually, Siraj made his T20I debut in November 2017 and his test debut in December 2020. Siraj also plays IPL for RCB.
