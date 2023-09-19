Famous IIT Graduates Who Are Politicians In India
19 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at the top Indian Politicians who are alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Jairam Ramesh, a senior politician belonging to Indian National Congress, is an alumni of IIT Bombay
Ajit Singh was the founder and chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and had studied at IIT Kharagpur
Manohar Parrikar of BJP was the Chief Minister of Goa; the former Defence Minister of India was an alumni of IIT Bombay
Alok Agarwal is a social activist and political leader associated with Aam Aadmi Party; he had studied BTech from IIT Kanpur
Jayant Sinha, formerly the Minister of State for Finance and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation in the Government of India is from IIT Delhi
Sudheendra Kulkarni is a politician and columnist who obtained his education from IIT Bombay
Arvind Kejriwal, the current Chief Minister of Delhi and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, is from IIT Kharagpur
