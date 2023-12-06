MS Dhoni Educational Qualifications
06 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
MS Dhoni is the wicketkeeper and former captain of the Indian Cricket Team.
MS Dhoni was born on July 7, 1981 in Ranchi into a Hindu Rajput family.
The cricketer did his schooling from DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir School in Ranchi.
Dhoni enrolled in Gossener College to pursue B.Com through the sports quota but did not complete the course.
'Captain Cool' later joined St Xaviers College to complete his B.Com degree but dropped out from here also.
The cricketer worked as a TTE at the Kharagpur Railway Station.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate by De Montfort University in 2011.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Isha Ambani's Remarkable Educational Qualification