Mukesh Ambani Educational Qualifications
04 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Mukesh Ambani was born in present-day Yemen, in a Gujarati hindu family on April 19, 1957.
Mukesh Ambani attended the Hill Grange High School at Peddar Road in Mumbai.
For his secondary schooling, the business tycoon went to St Xavier's College, Mumbai.
Mukesh Ambani received his BE degree in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology.
The businessman also enrolled for an MBA at Stanford University but withdrew as he had to help his father in building Reliance.
Dhirubhai Ambani called his son from Stanford as he believed that real-life skills required experiences and not classroom lessons.
