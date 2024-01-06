Mukesh Ambani Success Story
06 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani was born on April 19, 1957 in present-day Yemen to Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.
Ambani completed his schooling from Hill Grange High School and St Xavier's College, Mumbai.
He then received his BE degree in chemical engineering from Institute of Chemical Technology and enrolled for MBA at Stanford University.
Mukesh Ambani dropped out of college in 1980 to help is father, Dhirubhai Ambani in building Reliance.
In 1986, he founded the Reliance Communications and then helped in expanding Reliance Industries Ltd globally.
After his father's death in 2002, the company's assets were divided between the two brothers; Mukesh Ambani got companies in oil and gas refining and petrochemical industries.
The turning point in his career came in 2007 when he became the richest man on planet for a brief time after surge in Indian stock market, which raised capitalisation of the Reliance group companies.
Mukesh Ambani, in 2016, launched Jio and revolutionised Indian telecommunicatons with cheapest data, unlimited talk time and no roaming costs.
Mukesh Ambani is currently the second-richest man in India and Asia according to Bloomberg Billionaire's Index (BBI), the first being Gautam Adani.
