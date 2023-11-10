Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was the founder and first President of the Republic of Turkey.
10 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
He was born on May 19, 1881, in Salonica, Ottoman Empire.
He gained international recognition for his leadership during the Gallipoli Campaign in World War I.
In 1934, the Turkish Parliament granted him the surname Atatürk which means "Father of the Turks".
He was born as "Mustafa" but was given the honorary title "Atatürk," meaning "Father of the Turks," by the Turkish Grand National Assembly in 1934.
To modernize and secularize Turkey, he initiated a series of political, social, and cultural reforms which included the introduction of new legal codes, the adoption of a new alphabet, and the abolition of the Caliphate.
He was a significant advocate for women's rights and played a pivotal role in advancing gender equality. Turkish women gained the right to vote and stand for election.
He introduced cultural reforms to Westernize Turkey, including that of the introduced the Latin-based Turkish alphabet, replacing the Arabic script.
He made primary education free and compulsory.
Mustafa Kemal Atatürk passed away on November 10, 1938. However, his principles, known as "Kemalism," continue to influence Turkish politics.
Anıtkabir, his mausoleum in Ankara, is a symbol of national remembrance.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Diwali 2023: GK Quiz On The Festival Of Lights