Narayana Murthy Educational Qualifications - In Pics
12 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, was born on August 20, 1946 in Shidlaghatta, Karnataka.
The businessman was born in a middle-class Kannada Hindu family.
After finishing school, Narayana Murthy went to the National Institute of Engineering and did his graduation in electrical engineering.
After completing his Bachelors in Engineering, he received his Masters degree from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in 1969.
He first worked as a research associate under a faculty in IIM Ahmedabad and then a few years later in 1981, along with six software professionals, he founded Infosys.
Narayana Murthy chaired the World Economic Forum in 2005 and has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.
