Quotes| Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.
11 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names.
Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society.
Teaching by tongue can be perspired but by good deed can stay stronger
We must not for a moment forget, it is a birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen.
Wishes| On National Education Day, let's celebrate the power of knowledge and the role education plays in shaping our future. Wishing everyone a day filled with learning and inspiration!
Happy National Education Day! May the light of education brighten our paths and lead us towards a better, more enlightened society.
Let's honor the importance of education in building a strong and empowered nation. Keep learning, keep growing. Happy National Education Day.
Warmest wishes on National Education Day! Let's empower minds and build a brighter future together.
May education continue to be the guiding force for our nation's development. Warmest wishes on National Education Day!
