National Legal Services Day: History and Significance
09 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Each year, November 9 is celebrated as National Legal Services Day in India and aims at providing legal help to those belonging to the weaker sections of the society.
National Legal Services Day marks the anniversary of the enactment of the Legal Services Authorities Act.
The Act was passed in 1995 on Nov 9 with the intention to offer legal aid to those who are financially weak and part of the marginalised section.
In 1995 itself, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) was established and since then, National Legal Services Day is celebrated annually.
On this day, awareness regarding availability of free legal aid and alternative dispute resolution methods is created.
This day is a symbol of 'free legal aid' in the nation, to all those who are unable to afford a lawyer but are stuck in a legal battle.
NALSA fulfils its aim with the help of legal awareness camps, Lok Adalats and other similar initiatives.
National Legal Services Day 2023 Theme: Access To Justice For All: Empowering the Marginalised through Legal Awareness'
The emphasis of the theme is on the importance of providing equal access to knowledge and legal resources, more so for them, who are underprivileged and marginalised.
These free services can be availed by people belonging to the weaker sections of the society which includes women, minorities and marginalised communities.
The organisations that have been set up for this purpose include NALSA (national level), SCLSC at Supreme Court level, HCLSCs at High Court levels, 673 DLSAs and 2,465 TLSCs.
