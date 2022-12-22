National Mathematics Day

To honour the achievemnets and life of Indian Mathematician, former PM Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics day in 2012

Jigyasa Sahay

Eminent Indian Mathematician

Ramanujan was born in in 1887 in Erode, Tamil Nadu in a humble Iyengar Brahmin family.

Ramanujan's Contribution

A genius, he is known for number theory, continued fractions, Riemann series, elliptic integrals, hypergeometric series and functional equations of the zeta function

Srinivasa Ramanujan, A Legend

Self-taught mathematician, he became youngest fellow elected to Royal Society of London in 1918

The Man Who Knew Infinity

Hid biography written by Robert Kanigel, is a portrayal of his short life and journey to fame. (PC: Twitter)

1729- Hardy-Ramanujan Number

The story says, that GH Hardy visite ill Ramanujan in taxi with this number. Ad when told this to Srinivasa he said, it is the smallest number expressible as the sum of two cubes in two different ways.

