Ajit Doval Educational Qualifications

10 Feb, 2024
Ajit Doval was born on January 20, 1945 in Ghiri Banelsyun village in Pauri Garhwal, now in United Provinces (now, Uttarakhand).
Ajit Doval's father Major GD Doval was an Indian Army officer.
Speaking about Ajit Doval's early education, he studied at the Ajmer Military School in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
After completing his schooling, Ajit Doval graduated with a Masters degree in Economics from Agra University in the year 1967.
After clearing UPSC, Ajit Doval joined the Indian Police Services (IPS) in 1968 as ASP of Kottayam district; he was given Kerala cadre.
Ajit Doval was an IB spy andlived in Pakistan for seven years; many years later he became the Director of the Intelligence Bureau.
After retirement as the IB Chief in 2005, Ajit Doval was appointed as India's fifth National Security Advisor and he still holds the post.
