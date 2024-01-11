Every year, National Youth Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda - January 12.
"You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."
“Comfort is no test of truth. Truth is often far from being comfortable.”
"In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart."
Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached.
“They alone live, who live for others.”
“The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire.”
"Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world."
